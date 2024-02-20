Classic Metal Drummer Greg 'Fritz' Hinz Dead at 68

Classic heavy metal drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz has died. He was 68. Hinz was best known for playing with Canadian rockers Helix, whom he joined in 1982. He left the band in 1996 but later returned in 2009 and remained with the band until his death. He performed on all Helix releases from No Rest for the Wicked (1983) to Live! in Buffalo (2001), and from Vagabond Bones (2009) onwards.

Over on the band's official Facebook page, Helix vocalist Brian Vollmer shared a lengthy memorial to his late bandmate. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Greg "Fritz" Hinz, drummer for HELIX since 1983, after a 10 months fighting Cancer," Vollmer wrote. "At a future date there will be a Memorial Service. Traci (Fritz's common law wife) hasn't slept in six months, so I'm going to give her a couple of days. She's been an ANGEL throughout this whole ordeal. I don't know what Fritz would have done without her."

The pictures of Fritz fooling around are endless. Here are some from around 2014 from our European tour. Also the Christmas tour somewhat later. Posted by Helix The Band on Sunday, February 18, 2024

He continued, "Right now I'm respecting HER wishes. This is NOT up for debate. She's cared for Fritz since he found out he had Cancer last April. She has the right to do whatever-and whenever-she wants. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT TRACI-GIVE HER SPACE AND LET HER HEAL. When she wants to talk to everyone she will."

Vollmer went on to say, "Fritz was like a brother to myself, Brent, Kenny, and many other people who worked for the band. Traci has asked me to write something to post. I could go on for hours about the guy, but right now I'm devastated, as are the other guys in the band. We've known about this since last April, but were unable to tell anyone, at Fritz's request. He wanted his privacy through this. He was a proud guy and tough as f—. When he fell off the ladder a couple of years ago and nearly died, I thought that was the end there."

The frontman added, "Fritz surprised everyone by coming back less than 8 months later for gigs in Vancouver & Calgary in one weekend. This meant lots of driving and flying-something that's extremely bad for someone who has suffered a major concussion. He played great that weekend and didn't complain. Many months later he told me that at the end of the Vancouver show at the Hard Rock, he nearly stood up and fell forward through his drums at the end of the show 'cos he had vertigo so bad. Like I said, "One tough guy."

