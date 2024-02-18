Legendary DeBarge Music Family Matriarch Dead: Etterlene DeBarge Was 88

Etterlane DeBarge, a celebrated gospel singer and the matriarch of the DeBarge music family, has died. According to TMZ, she passed away in her sleep at Berkley Post-Acute Woodland Hills on Friday. No cause of death has been revealed, but she is believed to have been suffering from dementia. She was 88.

According to the outlet, Bunny DeBarge confirmed his mother's passing, while Eldra "El" DeBarge posted about the loss on social media. He also wrote some touching words in honor of his late mother.

"The Queen of My Heart, my beautiful mama, has gone home to the loving arms of her Savior Jesus. There wasn't a single day that her faith wavered one bit even when her health began to fail," the singer wrote. "She was so ready to reunite with her loved ones who passed before her – her brothers & sisters, especially her sons, Bobby & Tommy.

"MAMA DEBARGE is free now" She's shining brighter than the sun now and her beautiful spirit and voice will echo throughout the chambers of every heart that has been the recipient of her love," he added.

DeBarge was active as a group from 1979 until 1989, earning hit records and Grammy nominations along the way. Bunny and El DeBarge would later go start their solo careers, though TMZ notes that the solo acts weren't the only motivation for the split.

She is survived by her husband, George Rodriguez, her eight surviving children, and a slew of grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Robert DeBarge Jr., and Tommy DeBarge, passing in 1995 and 2021 respectively.