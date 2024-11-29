Rapper Rittz Hospitalized in ICU, Heartbreaking Photo Released

Rittz, a beloved hip-hop artist, was hospitalized for a week in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. In a now-deleted Monday Instagram post (that was archived by Reddit users), Rittz can be seen hooked up to various medical devices, appearing in rather rough shape. In the post’s caption, the “Switch Lanes” and “Sleep at Night” rapper revealed he had spent the past week in the ICU.

Rittz did not clarify what happened to him and what illnesses he was dealing with. However, he added, “I know I have phone calls to make/ Features to write/ New music to write/ People to pay/ And a whole lot of other stuff to catch up on.”

Rittz later shared another update to Instagram, appearing in slightly better shape. The “In My Zone” artist noted he felt less than 50%, but his condition is improving. He did not shed any further light on his ailments.

“I wanna thank ALL OF YOU for the Happy Thanksgiving texts,” Rittz wrote on Thursday. “I ESPECIALLY wanna thank EVERYONE who texted me to check and see if I was OK after posting about being in the hospital. Im still not 50% but I’ll be 100% soon.

“Words don’t do it justice for how grateful I am for your concern. I’m getting better! [strong arm emoji] LOVE YALL.”