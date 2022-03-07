Rapper TrueBleeda Murdered in Drive-By Shooting

Rising Baton Rouge rapper Truebleeda is dead following a drive-by shooting in Louisiana on Friday, Feb. 25. The actor, 18, was one of two people killed in the incident, according to police. The other victim was 19-year-old Clifton Lindsey. The shooting left two others injured.

According to authorities, per The Advocate, police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Mall of Louisiana, located in Baton Rouge, at around 1:30 p.m. Craig Tullos, who was eating lunch at the packed J. Alexander bar at the time of the shooting, said “there were at least 30, maybe 40 shots fired.” While few details about the shooting have been released, investigators determined that the gunshots were fired from another vehicle that was then abandoned at the scene. McKneely said it is believed the shooter pulled next to the victims’ car and opened fire. The shooter or shooters then fled in a third vehicle, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed. The shooting was described as an “isolated incident,” with authorities stating that they believe the victims and perpetrators were known to one another and part of what he described as “rival groups.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today, we have seen yet another troubling episode of gun violence shake the core of our community with a shooting along Bluebonnet Blvd. this afternoon. This violence affects the lives of everyone within our parish,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome responded to the shooting. “While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear. We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone. Baton Rouge residents deserve to live in a community of peace. I am confident as we band together, we as a community can overcome these challenges for a better future.”

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. t is unknown how many suspects were involved. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Truebleeda, real name Donte Dorsey, was an up-and-coming rapper from Louisiana. The 18-year-old had around 2,800 monthly listens on Spotify, with HipHopPDX noting that four of his five highest-streamed singles raked in around 15,000 plays at minimum. The rapper’s final video, Soul Survivor, was released on Feb. 22, just three days before his death.