Rap-Rock Pioneer Beaten to Death: 24-7 Spyz Founder P. Fluid Was 64

Police say a beloved music figure is the victim of a brutal killing in New York City. A co-worker found P. Fluid (real name Peter Forrest) dead on Monday, according to the New York Daily News. An unknown person or persons beat the 64-year-old former 24-7 Spyz vocalist to death.

The initial report before Forrest’s identification said the victim was “discovered in a pool of blood in the back of an unattended ambulette,” which is a large van used to transport those with disabilities, in Castle Hill, a neighborhood in the Bronx borough. A co-worker at Marquis Ambulette had tracked down Forrest using GPS in the van after losing contact with him sometime after 8 a.m. A front window of the vehicle was busted open at the time of discovery.

The initial cause of death was ruled to be “trauma to the body,” making the case a homicide.

P. Fluid is best known for fronting 24-7 Spyz in the ’80s before exiting the group at the start of the 90s. He can be heard on the group’s cover of Kool & the Gang’s “Jungle Boogie,” a notable hit for the group taken from the 1989 album Harder Than You. He also fronted the group on 1990’s Gumbo Millenium and 1995’s Temporarily Disconnected, which was recorded during his brief reunion with his former bandmates.

Outside of 24-7 Spyz, he also recorded under projects like The P. Fluid Foundation, BlkVampires and BlkVampiresX.

Forrest’s former girlfriend, Chiedza Makonnen spoke to the news outlet in memory of the 24-7 Spyz founder, expressing shock at his manner of death.

“I don’t know him to have had any enemies. He was a musician, he wasn’t that type of guy. I never saw Peter in a fight,” Makonnen said. “He didn’t deserve that. He is the last person you would think would pass like that. He just wasn’t involved in stuff.”