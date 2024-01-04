Rage Against the Machine Member Shares Terrible News for Fans

Rage Against the Machine fans just got some terrible news about the band's future. In a statement shared on Instagram, drummer Brad Wilk explained that Rage Against the Machine has no plans to reunite again. "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows," he wrote.

"I don't want to string people or myself along any further," Wilk continued. "So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future... I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was..." In the post's caption, Wilk added, "Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us."

Rage Against The Machine — consisting of Wilk, Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha, and Tom Morello — formed in 1991 and released their debut self-titled album the following year. They would go on to record three more studio albums: Evil Empire (1996), The Battle of Los Angeles (1999), and Renegades (2000). The group disbanded in 2000, after De le Rocha exited over creative differences.

The band later reunited in 2007 and played festivals and other big events for a few years. They went back on hiatus again in 2011 and remained dormant until announcing plans for a major reunion tour in 2020. That was delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but eventually kicked off in 2022.

The reunion tour had several delays and cancellations due to De la Rocha getting injured and then, in late 2022, Commerford revealed that he'd been battling cancer prior to the tour. During a recent interview with Spin, Commerford explained that he found out he had prostate cancer "right before" the band's recent tour. He had surgery just two months before heading out on the road.

"I've been dealing with some pretty serious s—," he said. "Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer." Commerford, 54, added that his girlfriend was a major support throughout his diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. "I've been someone that's taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself," he also said. "But it's something where either you're either lucky or not." He also stated that prior to his Spin interview, the only people who knew about his cancer battle were his partner, bandmates, and a few very close friends.