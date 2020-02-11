Rage Against the Machine Reunion Tour Is Happening, See the Dates

After months of hopeful speculation from fans, Rage Against the Machine have announced a full reunion tour. The band is getting back together and taking their show all over the U.S., with Run the Jewels as their opening act. The tour dates were announced on Monday.

Rage Against the Machine has been on a hiatus for nine years now, and fans were beginning to wonder if they would ever play together again. There was a beacon of hope last month, when the band announced a few festival slots and other one-off reunions. Now, according to a report by Rolling Stone, they’re embarking on a full tour.

The 2020 tour will take Rage Against the Machine not just around the U.S., but all over the world. It begins on March 26th in El Paso, Texas, and leads all over the country throughout the summer. The band is targeting major cities with big arenas to accomodate their raucous fan base.

The tour is built around the festival dates already announced, including Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly. All-in-all, it is a seven-month commitment from a band many fans had feared was gone forever.

Demand for the shows is so high that some stops already have multiple dates. California, and New York City both have two consecutive shows, and there is room on the schedule for more expansion.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. local time. The festival dates may need to be purchased separately, so fans are advised to look at those ahead of time.

Here is the full schedule for Rage Against the Machine’s 2020 tour.

March

The Rage Against the Machine reunion tour begins in the southwest with three dates at the end of March.

March 26 — El Paso, Texas at the Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, New Mexico at the Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Arizona at the Gila River Arena

April

There are five performances in April, two of which are at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Clearly the band is not looking to go all out on the road this year.

April 10 — Indio, Californa at Coachella

April 17 — Indio, California at Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, California at the Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome

May

May is one of the busiest months on Rage Against the Machine’s upcoming tour, especially when it comes to covering geographical ground. The band will skip back and forth across the U.S.-Canada border on their way to the northeast.

May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia at the Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba at Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Missouri at the Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Illinois at the United Center

May 23 — Boston, Massachusetts Boston Calling

June

Rage Against the Machine has only one performance scheduled for June — at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, on June 19.

July

The well-rested band will get back on the road in July, returning to the Midwest for two more shows. After that, they will again be switching between the U.S. and Canada but this time in the northeast.

July 10 — East Troy, Wisconsin at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario at Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec at Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario at the Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, New York at the KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena

August

Rage Against the Machine will perform for two nights in a row in New York City in August, ending the North American leg of their tour. After that, they will get things started in the U.K.

August 2 — Raleigh, North Carolina at the PNC Arena

August 4 — Washington DC at the Capital One Arena

August 7 — Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

August 10 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

August 11 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

August 28 — Leeds, UK at the Leeds Festival

August 30 — Reading, UK at the Reading Festival

September

Finally, the Rage Against the Machine reunion tour so many fans have been dying for will culminate in a few European dates in September.

September 1 — Paris, France at the Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland at the Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 — Berlin, Germany at Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic at the O2 Arena

September 10 — Krakow, Poland at the Tauron Arena

Tickets for all these dates will reportedly go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 13.