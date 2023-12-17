Paramore Sparks Breakup Fears

Paramore admitted there's a "level of uncertainty" regarding where the band sees itself in the future. Nevertheless, Hayley Williams confirmed in an Uproxx interview, "The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community."

It has been a busy year for the band, composed of Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro, with the release of their sixth studio album, This Is Why, on Feb. 10 and the remix album on Oct. 6. Their own concert tour in support of This Is Why has just ended, and they will join Taylor Swift on her 2024 Eras Tour in the UK and EU.

Paramore have posted a story to their Instagram stating "there's a level of uncertainty" in regards to the future of the band... pic.twitter.com/8XIywMmorn — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) December 14, 2023

While the band's future is uncertain since they've fulfilled all of their current label obligations with This Is Why, their journey has been turbulent over the years, both internally and externally.

Following the release of After Laughter in 2018, the band went on a hiatus, during which they each focused on healing, resting, and dealing with internal issues as well. Towards the end of 2020, the band put out a statement regarding the dismissal of Josh Farro, stating: "There's a reason there are only three people left in Paramore."

Throughout 2020 and the subsequent years, Paramore decided to resume their music career. "I think this was the first time that we were all collectively able to choose to come back, that we were ready, that we had something to say, and we needed to express our creativity together," said York. Their return to the studio led to the creation of This Is Why, making sure to enjoy the experience of making music as a group.

"It's the best that it's ever worked because there's a joy to it, there's a playfulness to it, and then that seriousness of always wanting to challenge each other and ourselves to get better every time," said Williams.

But, it's the same with Farro, who replied, "The band just feels like a different band than when we started it — in a really good way. I think at some point it's good to detach from something a little bit, so then you realize why you love it so much."

In any case, the future of Paramore is uncertain, but they are optimistic. As Farro said, "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world."