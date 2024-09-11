R&B Legend Ginuwine Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

Ginuwine has a lot to be happy about, and his sobriety is paramount. The "Pony" singer has been open about his addiction struggles over the years, revealing in an Unsung special that it wreaked havoc on his marriage to ex-wife, Sole. Now, the R&B crooner is opening up about his recent sobriety journey.

In an Instagram post, Ginuwine revealed that he's hit a two-month sobriety milestone. "I am still going strong 2 months sober, maybe seems like a lil time to you, but to me and most, it's a lifetime and so I say don't be ashamed reach out for help like I did bcz alot of times, well, most times,you need that support !!!!and I love the fact I didn't fail !!!! I stood TEN10 toes down, IT made me know I got this!!!! I am worthy, I am strong, I am deserving of better, I know what is in store, I know the fight, I knew what was to come and so I stood strong,!!!" he wrote in part, captioning a photo of him sitting in a car.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Ginuwine spoke about how the death of his parents sent him spiraling. "After my father shot himself to death and my mother died from cancer less than a year later, I really didn't want to be here anymore, I didn't want to live and tried to commit suicide more than once," he explained. "There was no one around that I really loved at the time, so I turned to the drinking and drugs like weed and ecstasy. I was done mentally and emotionally to the point that I had to go see a psychiatrist, but that didn't do any good because I wasn't interested. In fact, the two times I visited him I was high. I was depressed and felt like I had nobody to talk to that could relate to me."

Sole has since remarried. She wed rapper Professor Griff of Public Enemy in 2017. She and Ginuwine were married from 2003-2015. After her marriage with Griff went public, Ginuwine spoke about the love he'll forever have for his ex.

"As an example, as a parent, as a man, if you have kids, you want to extend that for your kids," he said while chatting with Drink Champs . "As grown men, we have to extend that same courtesy to our kids and say, 'Everything isn't always going to be perfect. You might get divorced but this is how you do after that. This is how you make it right. This is the example you set for your kids.' That's what I do."