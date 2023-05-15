Ginuwine Falls off Stage in Awkward Music Festival Moment

Ginuwine's performance at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend didn't go quite as planned. As the "Pony" singer took the stage on Saturday to entertain a crowded audience, fans were left gasping when the 52-year-old singer suddenly fell off the stage, nearly taking down the ASL interpreter.

The incident occurred just as Ginuwine was performing his hit "In Those Jeans." As the signer attempted to step down onto a lower platform, Ginuwine, who also goes by Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, lost his balance, with video captured by an audience member showing the moment he lost his balance and fell in between the two platforms, nearly pulling down the ASL interpreter with him. It also appeared that the musician split his pants in the process. Stage personnel and a cameraman immediately rushed to Ginuwine's aid as the music continued playing and the interpreter kept doing his job. As for the singer? He told fans in a video uploaded to Instagram shortly after the performance that he was completely "fine."

Ginuwine pls — what just happened 😭 pic.twitter.com/nKn8Kib2OP — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 8, 2023

"I'm fine everyone I gotta say that was a drop lol but I popped back up like the rest have, show must go on but Superman is good thank y'all," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself, later telling fans in a video, "Shoutout to everybody at Lovers & Friends. That was a crazy, crazy show. We had so much fun – aside from my little spill. Man down! But man got up."

Amid the onstage mishap, Ginuwine received plenty of support, one person commenting on his post-show posts, "getting back up is all that matters," with another adding, "Your ok that's what matters." Some did take the chance to have a little fun, one person commenting, "who has never slipped & fall," before adding, "as long as you're not hurt; let's move onwards. Love you."

Unfortunately for Ginuwine, this is not his first on-stage mishap. While taking part in a stunt for magician Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars CW series in Las Vegas last year, the musician passed out. Video of the incident obtained by the Daily Mail showed Ginuwine being pulled from the underwater container after hitting the sides of the glass in panic. He was later seen being carried away onstage. Representatives told PEOPLE at the time that Ginuwine was "OK" and "made a full recovery," adding that "he was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is OK as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."