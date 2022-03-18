Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum Reveal ‘Exciting’ US Tour Details Amid New Music (Exclusive)

It’s a big month for Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum! The avant-indie supergroup, comprised of Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen, is about to head out on their first U.S. tour this March and the trio couldn’t be more excited. With the shows almost sold out and new music on the horizon leading with their upcoming EP, the Ketamine Remixes, the band’s vocalist Hall, and instrumentalists Yanowitz and Katz-Bohen tell PopCulture.com exclusively they will be playing a new set of songs for their North American tour, a joy Yanowitz says is “exciting in itself.”

With their tour kicking off on Sunday, March 20, in Pioneertown, California, the band released the first track off their Ketamine Remixes on Friday in celebration of the occasion, with the song that started it all for them, “Ketamine.” Asking if the EP, along with some new music, is going to be sprinkled into the tour, Hall tells PopCulture they might perform a “sort of version” of one of the remixes on the next leg of the tour. “We also include in our set some songs that have yet to be released, and that will likely be on an upcoming, full length that we pretty much have in the can,” he said. “I’m not sure when that entire record will be released, but we will likely be, if nothing else, releasing singles from that record before the year is out, for sure.”

Interjecting to Hall’s response, Yanowitz says in addition to changing up their setlist for the U.S. tour, they will also have a few surprises for fans. “The version of the remix that we’re going to perform of Ketamine, we’re doing a new set for this tour, so that’s exciting. Since we haven’t played that, we’re really curious and actually, we added a couple of new ones that we haven’t played, [so] we’re ending the show with the new song. We’re really curious to see how those go and excited to try out a new set,” he said admitting the trio’s excitement over getting to perform after canceling their shows in 2020 due to the pandemic. “We’re just getting back and just thrilled to be playing live and playing these songs. Can’t wait!”

Katz-Bohen also expressed his excitement for the new setlist and tour that will see the band hit up a dozen cities between California to New York from March to May. “I’m just excited for the whole thing and the whole journey and seeing people and seeing some friends out there that I haven’t seen in a while, might come to the shows hopefully. So yeah, looking forward to all of it,” he said.

Coming off the U.K. tour this past fall, Hall admits getting to share their music overseas after the world was forced to pause over pandemic concerns was most excitedly like “jumping right in the deep end” as they played a string of shows in multiple cities. “It was a blast,” he said. “I think we learned a lot. I think we grew a lot and we’re excited to keep the ball rolling now in the West Coast and a little bit inland of that on this new leg.”



As for what the lead vocalist and multitalented performer is looking forward to playing for their American fans, Hall says “whatever song” they are playing at their shows will be the one he will love performing for them. “I love just sort of being inside, they’re like our children, we love them equally and we love them and they alternate being our favorites,” he said. “They’re our favorite while we’re playing them and it actually feels that way.”

For more information and how you can see Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum live, click here for tickets and dates. Head to their official site for music, merchandise, and lots more on the band! Thanks for Coming is out now at all digital retailers and is available to stream.