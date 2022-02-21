‘Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall Makes Major Announcement for Fans

Just a month following the Dexter: New Blood , series star Michael C. Hall has a big announcement for his fans, particularly those following along with his avant-indie supergroup Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. In a video shared to the trio’s official social media ahead of the weekend, the lead singer of the supergroup is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and a sweater while stating: “Hello, we’re going on tour again, we’re going on tour again, we’re going on tour again.”

With tickets on sale now, the band previously teased fans to “buckle up” because it’s “gonna be a bumpy ride” this spring as they visit 12 cities, though more dates will follow per the band’s post on social media. This will be the first tour for the three since wrapping up their U.K. tour last fall in support of their debut album Thanks for Coming, available now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/princessgoes_/status/1494788946697535496

Made up of vocalist Hall — best known for his role as Dexter Morgan on Showtime’s Dexter — and instrumentalists Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers and Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie), the band first met when the award-winning actor led the 2014 Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Itch. Fast becoming friends and sharing a shared love for genre-bending music, the three have merged their talents for Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. As Yanowitz shares via the band’s official website that they “never set out to start a band,” it was their collective connection through music that made them feel like it kickstarted something in them. “Some of the best moments in art, though, are the ones you don’t plan for,” he said.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com last year ahead of their U.K. tour, the three dished on their 14-track record that with their music being ideal for every mood, they enjoy the challenge of testing themselves genre-wise. “On our [2020 self-titled] EP, we had six songs, and they were all different from each other, and we like that sort of mash-up,” Yanowitz told PopCulture from the band’s studio in New York. “And then for the full link, we just continued that, and then we have another record that we just finished that I think also plays into that same feel where we like to jump around. It’s funny, we just wrote a set for our tour that’s coming up this week in Europe, and this set’s a little bit of mash-up and challenging to try to figure out how to lay it out, but it’s fun for us. I mean, we like all kinds of music, maybe one day we will make a record that all sounds like one thing.”

When asked what they were most excited about regarding touring, Hall stated it was “all the rooms and those ears and human bodies” that will be filling venues. “We’ve played a good number of shows, but they’ve all been here in New York. We were about to go on a mini trip out west right before the pandemic hit, and that got canceled.” With the band now officially heading back on the road this spring with dates in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Texas and New York, fans can get their tickets now. Tour starts on March 20 in Pioneertown, California, with tickets starting at $25.

https://twitter.com/princessgoes_/status/1494017756051787783

For more information and how you can see Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum live, click here for tickets and dates. Head to their official site for music, merchandise, and lots more for more on the band! Thanks for Coming is now out at all digital retailers and available to stream.