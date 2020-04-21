'Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince is scheduled to air Tuesday night, and we have all the details on how to watch, what time it starts, and what channel to tune to. The pre-taped, 2-hour special airs Tuesday — the fourth anniversary of the music icon's sudden death — on CBS. It kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. For anyone who does not use broadcast TV to watch, the special will also be available to stream on CBS All Access.

A number of big-name performers will be featured, including legendary funk group Earth, Wind & Fire. Additionally, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day and The Time, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution and Usher will also be performing. There will also some special appearances by former SNL star Fred Armisen, iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam. The big event is hosted by Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess.

"His musicality, his creativity, his boldness – everything about him is really the kind of blueprint for what an artist should be."@johnlegend reflects on Prince's legacy ahead of "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince," airing Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/flQhoWfWWI — Prince (@prince) April 21, 2020

In a statement on the big tribute, the Grammys stated, "The night will also feature a historic joint performance by several of Prince's most celebrated musical friends and collaborators, including his GRAMMY Award-winning band The Revolution, GRAMMY nominee Sheila E. — who, alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, is a co-musical director of the special — and the Prince-formed funk band Morris Day And The Time."

Prince — who died in 2016 — was a legend in the music industry, as well as a pop culture icon. He sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Throughout his career, he won seven Grammys, as well as an Oscar and a Golden Globe. His Academy Award win was for Best Original Song Score for the film Purple Rain. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Additionally, he was posthumously honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters by the University of Minnesota. Over the course of his 40-year career, Prince released 39 studio albums. Following his death, two more albums were released: Piano and a Microphone 1983 in 2018, and Originals in 2019.