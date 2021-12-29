Pretty Ricky Member Sentenced to Prison in Troubling Fraud Case

Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue has been sentenced to 20 months in prison on conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges. Blue, born Diamond Blue Smith, is accused of falsifying legal documents and giving inaccurate information in order to secure more than $20 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. He’s also been ordered to pay $2 million in forfeiture and restitution.

Baby Blue claimed that the loans he applied for were for his businesses Throwbackjersey.com LLC and Blue Star Records LLC. Officials became alerted to the singer’s activity after he was caught frivolously spending his newly gained funds on a new Ferrari and gambling at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida. Blue was arrested with two others who also pled guilty to conspiracy charges. Reports say Blue paid $250,000 to James R. State and Phillip J. Augustin to facilitate the paperwork.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CX1B60chBQm/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d11bdf0c-f6c4-4a38-be57-871ae60bde2a

In response to the recent reactions to the news, Blue made several comments shooting back at some of his critics and specifically making sure his fans knew that he would never be an informant. “Lol Yall wannna see some AMAZING s––… Google: ‘Celebrities that got PPP Loans’ Since yall think I’m the only one! WAKEUP & STAY WOKE!” he tweeted, before following the message with “I would never SNITCH! I’m the one the informants pointed a finger at! 2 of them turned informant on me from day one! Regardless I’m standing 10 toes down and Ima do my time like a G! Ain’t no snitching in my blood.”

He sent out another statement, echoing a softer emotion on Instagram. “We all make mistakes… I admit I made a mistake, I’ve learned from it the hard way and won’t make it again. My mistakes don’t define me as a man and I will come out of this more than I was before. With more integrity, more character, more knowledge of my self, more wiser, more stronger!” he wrote. “Thankyou to everyone that has endured this pain with me. This case has been over a year long. Thankyou to my friends, family, and my fans! All of your kind words, dms and texts are received and appreciated. Love Reciprocated.”