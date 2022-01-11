Post Malone Takes Shot at Record Label for Holding up Album Release

Post Malone had a huge 2019 thanks to his album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which featured six hit singles. Fans are still waiting for a follow-up, and it appears that Republic Records and its parent company Universal Music Group are to blame for the delay, at least according to the singer’s co-manager Dre London. On Monday, London accused Malone’s record label of holding up the release of his new album.

“Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready,” London wrote alongside a trio of photos of himself and Malone. “But seems [Republic Records and Universal Music Group] isn’t. Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!!” Malone has not commented on the situation on his own Instagram page.

Representatives for Republic and Universal have also not commented on London’s claims. A source told Variety that Malone’s new album has been ready for release for a month. According to the insider, Malone already fulfilled his original deal with Republic and the two sides haven’t agreed on his future with the label, which is the reason for a hold-up. The stalled talks between Malone and Republic could be why London mentioned it was time for the label to “get the business right.”

In late 2020, Malone told the Wall Street Journal he was working on his next album, which he hoped would lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m working on an album now. There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits,” Malone said in July 2020. “Because it’s a dark time in America. It’s a dark time in the world. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, released his first three albums and a mixtape on Republic. He scored the biggest hits of his career so far with Hollywood’s Bleeding, which included “Wow,” “Circles,” “Goodbyes,” “Enemies,” “Allergic,” and “Take What You Want.” It also featured “Sunflower,” his collaboration with Swae Lee for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Last year, Hollywood’s Bleeding was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, while “Circles” scored nods for Record and Song of the Year. In 2021, Malone released the singles “Motley Crew” and “One Right Now” as previews for the upcoming fourth album. He also appeared on “Life’s a Mess II” with Juice Wrld and Clever, and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It.”