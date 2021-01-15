Post Malone Gifts Custom Sold-Out Crocs to Thousands of Hospital Workers Nationwide

✖

Each of Post Malone's collaborations with Crocs have sold out almost instantly, but the musician is giving 10,000 pairs from his latest drop to people whose feet could really use them. The pink and black Duet Max Clog II shoes are Malone's fifth collaboration with Crocs and sold out in less than a day upon their release in December, but they will now be gifted to hospital workers, many of whom are already fans of the comfortable shoes.

This month, Malone and Crocs teamed up with Musicians on Call, a nonprofit organization that brings music to the bedsides of patients in hospitals, to give 10,000 pairs of shoes to frontline workers at 70 US hospitals. "The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music. We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation," Musicians on Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said in a statement, via Billboard. "Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day." In addition to the donation to hospital workers, Malone donated a pair of the Duet Max Clog II shoes to every student at his former high school, Grapevine High School in Texas, in December.

Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success! #ThanksPosty #Posty

Crocs had a big year in 2020 — CNN recently reported that that the company is set to report its best annual sales ever, expecting sales to have increased over 12 percent in 2020 to a record $1.38 billion. That's up from a forecasted growth of around five to seven percent, and Crocs is now anticipating sales growth of 20-25% in 2021. On Monday, Crocs forecasted its fourth quarter year-over-year revenue to have increased around 55% to between $407 and $410 million, up from its previous estimate of a 20-30% increase.

"Amidst a global pandemic in 2020, we will deliver the strongest revenue in Crocs' history," Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement. "Our brand momentum is exceptional, and we anticipate another record year in 2021." In addition to Malone, the rubber shoe company has collaborated with stars including Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Luke Combs.