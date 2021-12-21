NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Opens up About Appearing in Music Video With Post Malone (Exclusive)

Bubba Wallace is one of the more popular figures in NASCAR, which has led to him making various appearances outside the sport. Over the summer, Wallace and fellow NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin appeared in a Post Malone music video for his single “Motley Crew.” PopCulture.com recently caught up with Wallace to talk about the experience of being in a music video with one of the top artists in the world.

“Postie was super cool,” Wallace told PopCulture. “We were able to have a lot of fun and then kick back, and he’s super laid back and chill. So that was definitely a wild night, a long night. We flew out to LA at 8:00 AM and then we got back at 7:00 AM the next day, so it was a long 24 hours, but yeah, definitely super cool.”‘

The music video was loaded with notable figures, including Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Pressa, Trinidad James, Tyla Yaweh and legendary rock artist Tommy Lee. The single was a hit for Malone as it reached No. 13 on the Billboard charts and No. 1 on US Rap Charts.

Wallace’s music video appearance came a few months before the first Cup Series race victory of his NASCAR career. In October, the 28-year-old won the Yeallwood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, making him the first Black driver to win a race since Wendell Scott in 1963. Wallace also scored the first win for a McDonald’s sponsored car since Jimmy Spencer in 1994.

“I had a feeling Thursday or Friday,” Wallace told PopCulture about the race. “Amanda [Wallace’s girlfriend] claims that she told me that we were going to win, but I had a feeling Friday before the race, this is definitely going to happen. Just everything felt right. And so there was moments throughout the race though, I was like, this is not what I had envisioned. We were running 25th, but it’s Talladega, you never know what could happen with that last run there. We made a late charge to the front and actually got some help from Kurt [Busch], so it was kind of cool. A little bit of foreshadowing of what we can do with our future.”