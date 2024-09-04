Long-dormant rock band TV On the Radio is making their return. A decade after releasing their last album, 2014's Seeds, and five years after their last performance, the group announced Wednesday that they are dropping an expanded reissue of their 2004 debut album Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes for its 20th anniversary and will play a string of shows later this year.

"See you soon NY, LA, & LDN," the group posted to Instagram as it announced a string of shows in New York, Los Angeles, and London. The shows will kick off on Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 12. In addition to the live performances, TV On the Radio will reissue their debut album on Nov. 15 with five bonus tracks: a demo of "Staring at the Sun," their 2004 single "New Health Rock," "Modern Romance," Dry Drunk Emperor" and "Final Fantasy."

TV On the Radio's return to the music scene sparked a flurry of reactions from fans. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg for new music, shows, etc!!" Somebody else commented, "been waiting YEARS to see you guys!!!!"

The announcement came a week after the band sparked social media speculation that they were poised to make a return. Last week, the band's Instagram was completely wiped clean aside from a single new post featuring a gray background with the band name in bold black letters. The post was shared without a caption. The group's website was also updated to encourage fans to sign up for their email list.

The group – formed in Brooklyn, New York in 2001 and consisting of Tunde Adebimpe, David Andrew Sitek, Kyp Malone, and Jaleel Bunton – has been inactive since 2019, when they they opened for Weezer at Madison Square Garden. They last toured in 2018, and they haven't released an album since 2014.

While the group didn't share any further posts or comments until the Wednesday update, Adebimpe did tease in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in July that if an announcement were to be made, it would be shared to Instagram. He also teased that fans "might have an opportunity to buy a ticket to something related to that, or something related to TV on the Radio ... in a while," though he didn't offer any further information. Adebimpe dropped the hint while discussing his recent role in Twisters and his solo music career.

Tickets for TV On the Radio's upcoming shows (find the complete list of dates here) will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The reissue of the album Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes will drop on Nov. 15.