Shaboozey is headed out of the bar and into the courtroom. The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer is reportedly suing his former record company, Kreshendo Entertainment, for breach of contract, which he hopes will lead to him getting back his songwriting rights.

According to TMZ, the country singer-songwriter's lawsuit claims that his Kreshendo Entertainment contract had a provision that would allow him to get his publishing rights back, but that the company is making it impossible for him to do so.

Following his exit from Kreshendo Entertainment in 2019 — wherein he terminated his publishing agreement with the company — Shaboozey personally took their place in a deal with Warner-Tamerlane, a music publisher. The country music star states that there is a clause in the contract that allows him to regain control of his publishing rights if he pays off 110% of the unrecouped balance of prior advances to Warner.

According to Shaboozey, he has asked Warner-Tamerlane to provide him the information on what he owes so he can pat it and get out of the deal once and for all, but they allegedly refuse to share the amount. He believes Kreshendo has asked Warner-Tamerlane not to tell him so that they can keep him in his deal, following the massive success of his hit single, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."



Additionally, Shaboozey is also suing Kreshendo for allegedly releasing a number of his songs without his consent, after he terminated his contract with them five years ago. TMZ states that they reached out to Kreshendo and Warner-Tamerlane for comment but did not hear back.