Despite Recent Health Setbacks, Willie Nelson to Release 153rd Album 'Last Leaf on the Tree'

Willie Nelson has announced his new album, 'Last Leaf on the Tree,' which features the legendary outlaw country singer covering songs by Beck, Neil Young, and more.

Willie Nelson might be 91. but he's not slowing down just yet. Despite some recent health setbacks, Nelson has announced that he will release his 153rd album, 'Last Leaf on the Tree,' later this fall.

Stereogum reports that Nelson's son Micah produced the album by taking a page out of Johnny Cash and Rick Ruben's American Recordings playbook, currating a selection of established songs — such as ones by Beck and Neil Young — for Nelson to cover along with a few new cuts. The full alnum is out on Nov.1. Check out the album's first single below, and scroll down for the complete track list.

Last Leaf on the Tree Track Listing:

1. Last Leaf (Tom Waits, Kathleen Brennan)

2. If It Wasn't Broken (Sydney Lyndella Ward)

3. Lost Cause (Beck David Hansen)

4. Come Ye (Nina Simone)

5. Keep Me In Your Heart (Warren Zevon, Jorge Calderon)

6. Robbed Blind (Keith Richards)

7. House Where Nobody Lives (Tom Waits)

8. Are You Ready For The Country? (Neil Young)

9. Do You Realize?? (Wayne Coyne, Steven Drozd, Michael Ivins, David Fridmann)

10. Wheels (Micah Nelson)

11. Broken Arrow (Neil Young)

12. Color Of Sound (Willie Nelson & Micah Nelson)

13. The Ghost (Willie Nelson)

The new album announcement comes less than a month after Nelson had to miss some dates on the Outlaw Music Festival tour due to illness. Despite the setback, Nelson later rejoined the traveling show after one of his reps assred fans, "Willie will be fine."