Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno Dead at 66

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno has died. He was 66. Louder reports that Di’Anno’s label, Conquest Music, confirmed the unfortunate news on behalf of the late singer’s family. The band also addressed Di’Anno’s death.

“On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di’Anno,” reads a statement from the label. “Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.”

“Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981,” the statement continued. “He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow-up release, Killers.

“Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances,” the statement added, then going on to share, “Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.”

“His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden,” the statement continued. “Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.”

Di’Anno was invited to join Iron Maiden in 1978, as noted by Conquest Music, and went on to hold down vocal duties for their self-titled debut album and its follow-up, Killers. He is survived by six children from multiple ex-wives.