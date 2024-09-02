Legendary Guitarist Dies of Heart Attack After Concert: Russell Malone Was 60

Russell Malone was on tour in Japan at the time of his passing.

Russell Malone, the revered guitarist, has died. News first broke from a report from WALB News 10, with later confirmation coming from Malone's bandmate Ron Carter and then Malone's family. He was 60.

Carter shared that the Heartstrings and Triple Play artist died on Aug. 23 from a heart attack following a concert in Japan. The bassist noted that he and fellow bandmate Donald Vega will keep Malone's empty chair on stage during future performances in his memory.

"I am currently on a tour that began as The Golden Striker Trio, consisting of Russell Malone, Donald Vega, and Yours Truly. On the 23rd of August Mr. Malone suffered a heart attack upon completion of our performance at Blue Note Tokyo," Carter said. "Donald Vega and I are completing this tour as a duo ... in respect and honor of the memory of Mr. Malone ... this is the chair Mr. Malone sat in to play and represents his continued presence on the bandstand with us.

"Thank you to all for your ongoing prayers and condolences, they are deeply appreciated. I will issue a statement when I can find the words. To the musical community at large, and the individuals contacting me for commentary for articles, Thank you for understanding that I need this time."

Malone's family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover costs around his passing. As of press time, friends and fans have raised more than $87,000.

"After battling end stage kidney failure for several years, he ultimately suffered a massive heart attack that claimed his life," the family statement read. "Not only was he one of the most prolific guitarists in the world of jazz, touching multitudes around the world through the gift of music; he was also a loving father, a devoted son, brother, and friend, and a guiding light in our lives. His sudden departure has left us not only with deep sorrow, but also with the responsibility of giving him the proper farewell he deserves."

They went on to add, "Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference, and we are infinitely appreciative of whatever you may find in your hearts to give. Your support will help us through this difficult time and allow us to focus on honoring his memory."

Many in the music world have expressed great sadness at the loss of Malone, who was seen as one of the great guitarists in the jazz genre.

Pianist Emmet Cohen wrote, "Saddened by the loss of Russell Malone—one of the greatest musicians and personalities I've had the privilege to grow close to. He was endlessly supportive and encouraging of young musicians, with an incredible sense of humor. A huge loss for the community—we'll miss him dearly!"

The Jazz Institute of Chicago issued a statement that read: "Another great has fallen. We lost guitarist Russell Malone to a fatal heart attack this past weekend. Praised for his versatility, he was a bandleader who also worked with so many musicians, most notably Ron Carter." The organization went on to label him a "jazz legend."