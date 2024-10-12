Rapper Dies One Week After Being Shot in Head: El Taiger Was 37

José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, widely known by his stage name El Taiger, has passed away. The Cuban reggaeton sensation succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, a week after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in Miami. He was 37 years old.

The somber news was shared through a statement posted on El Taiger’s official Instagram account. “Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and has now been reunited with his beloved mother in heaven,” the announcement read, per TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The statement continued: “During this incredibly difficult time, family, friends and followers came together in prayer, hope and support, seeking a miracle. To all who offered their prayers, we thank you.”

The incident that led to El Taiger’s untimely death occurred on Oct. 3, 2024. Miami law enforcement responded to an emergency call just after 7 a.m., discovering the artist with a severe head injury inside a black Mercedes SUV near NW 17th St. 10 Ave. He was promptly rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed on life support, according to CBS News.

Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales had initially reported that El Taiger was in “very” critical condition following the surgery. Authorities suspect that the shooting may have occurred at a different location, with the injured artist subsequently transported to the vicinity of the hospital reported TMZ.

In the days following the shooting, fans, friends, and family united in hope and prayer for El Taiger’s recovery. His manager, Macel Reinosa, had earlier informed CBS News Miami about a person of interest in the case, someone allegedly acquainted with the artist who had placed the 911 call.

El Taiger, born José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was a prominent figure in the Latin music scene, particularly well-known for his contributions to reggaeton. His unique style, often referred to as Cubaton, blended traditional Cuban rhythms with urban beats, creating a sound that was embraced by audiences worldwide.

Several milestones marked the artist’s musical career. His debut album, “Taiger,” was released in 2016 under Rottboyz, a label owned by Puerto Rican hip-hop artist Cosculluela. In 2017, El Taiger’s talent reached Hollywood when he was featured on the soundtrack of “The Fate of the Furious,” contributing to the track “La Habana” produced by Pinto “Wahin” and DJ Ricky Luna, per Billboard.

Throughout his career, El Taiger released numerous singles and EPs, with his most recent song, “Bonita,” dropping in May 2024. His discography includes popular tracks such as “La Historia,” “El Papelito,” and “Habla Matador,” which showcased his signature Cuban-rooted urban sound. His final release, “Rulay,” a collaboration with Ecuadorian newcomer Niko G, was unveiled just months before his tragic passing, reported the outlet.

The circumstances surrounding El Taiger’s death remain unclear. According to local reports, the artist had been facing legal challenges in the months leading up to the shooting. He had pleaded not guilty to two separate cases over the summer – one involving strong-arm robbery and battery charges and another for misdemeanor resisting an officer, according to TMZ.

As the music community grapples with this loss, El Taiger’s family has encouraged fans to celebrate his life and legacy. The Instagram statement urged, via Billboard: “Turn up your music, dance and celebrate your life. El Taiger was the sentiment of the people, and now we must keep that sentiment alive through his music and his legacy.”

The family also thanked the medical team at Jackson Memorial Hospital for their tireless efforts to save the artist’s life. “His family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the medical team at Jackson Memorial Hospital for their tireless efforts, as well as to the millions who offered prayers and tributes during his hospitalization.

“These last few days have been incredibly difficult for those who loved him, and the support received from around the world has meant a lot,” the statement read, per CBS News. The family has announced that details regarding a memorial service will be shared at a later date, providing fans with an opportunity to pay their respects to the fallen star.