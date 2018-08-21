Post Malone Makes First Comments After Emergency Landing

Post Malone has issued his first public statement since returning to the ground from his terrifying flight and emergency landing, and it is not friendly.

The rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was on a private plane leaving Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday morning when his plane’s tires reportedly burst during takeoff. According to The Associated Press, Malone was headed for London, but without the landing gear his trip was diverted to make an emergency landing here in the U.S.

Now, the rapper has opened up to let fans know he is going to be OK. Malone took to Twitter after his landing to thank everyone for their concern and send out some of his signature good vibes.

“I landed guys,” he wrote. “Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

In no time, Post’s fans dropped in their replies, wishing him well and encouraging him to ignore the detractors.

“I was in shock seeing all the nevativity,” one fan wrote “But glad you’re okay man.”

“Twitter sucks but there are so many people who love and care for u,” added another. “I’m so relieved.”

Many fans also wondered if Post would still make his scheduled show in London this week. The rapper left New Jersey with the intention of landing on the other side of the Atlantic.

The “Rockstar” rapper will undoubtedly have more to say after he gets some rest. Post was up late partying on Monday night after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. He was seen in Instagram Stories throughout the night drinking with friends and fellow artists, including Rita Ora, French Montana and G-Eazy.

According to a report by The Blast, Post returned to his hotel and kept the festivities going well into the early morning. He partied at the hotel with folks like Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt. By all accounts, he slept for just a few hours before heading out to the airport.

It looked like the rapper was hoping to catch up on rest on the plane, though obviously that did not go as planned. His manager, Dre London, posted a video clip of Post walking across the tarmac in sweatpants and an over-sized t-shirt. The rapper had his long hair tied up and he even had a pillow under one arm.

It’s safe to say that the harrowing flight did not help with sleep, however.