Pop Star Dead at 24: Nahee's Cause of Death Not Disclosed

Nahee, a K-pop artist, has passed away tragically at the age of 24. On Nov. 8, it was reported that the Korean singer-songwriter had passed away, but the exact cause of her death has not been revealed as of yet.

After her debut with the single "Blue City" in 2019, Nahee released "Rose" just four months ago, a song she had dedicated to her fans. Her record label Mun Hwa In shared the news of her passing in a Nov. 9 Instagram post.

"Singer-songwriter Nahee has left our earth and become a star in the sky," a translated Korean statement read. "I am sorry to bring sudden news to all of you fans who have supported and loved Nahee." In addition, the recording group added, "We send our deepest condolences to the deceased's final journey."

As soon as the news of Nahee's passing broke, K-pop fans were left stunned, with one fan writing in the comments section of the music label's post, "She's so loved by us and I hope she was able to feel that."

In the wake of Nahee's death, Instagram users expressed their condolences on the singer's personal page, which features only a single post that was shared on Nov. 7. Within the post was a carousel of images and videos, including a selfie of the musician, whose real name is Im Na-Hee, and a video of her pet dog.

"Seeing this now breaks my heart so much," a commenter wrote under the post. "She wanted to be more known, im so sad we couldn't make her goal come ture, but we her fans knew about her amazing personality and voice and her talents. We knew her. I hope you know that ur fans will forever remember u and miss u."

Another fan added, "rest in peace nahee. you'll be missed by lots. thank you for your amazing talent, your beautiful voice, and your cheerful songs. we love you. ."

Nahee made her musical debut in 2019 when she released her electronic-inspired track "Blue City." Following her first release, she released "Blue Night" and "Gloomy Day" a year later before signing to Mun Hwa In records.

The other singles that she has released include 2021's "I'm Not Fine," as well as 2022's "I'm So Confused," "Love Note," "I Can't Sleep" and "Treasure." She released her latest song, the pop-oriented "Rose," in July.