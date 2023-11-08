Rockstar Adam Johnstone Dead at 32

Adam Johnstone, lead guitarist of the Australian band Romero, has died. The musician's brother and bandmate, Dave Johnstone, shared the devastating news with fans on Instagram that Johnstone passed away on Oct. 17 following a more than four-year cancer battle. Johnstone was 32.

"It is with immense sadness that I share the news of our beloved Adam Johnstone, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on October 17," Dave wrote in a statement shared to the band's account. "He was my brother, bandmate and best friend for my whole life, and I am left incomplete now that he is gone, however he has fought so hard over the past 5 years and more than anyone deserves the peaceful rest and eternal sunshine of whatever lies beyond."

According to Dave, his brother "had been battling cancer since 2019, but he never let it define him or determine his memory." Dave noted that amid his battle, Johnstone "recorded the Romero album while in various stages of treatment, and remained tough (and vegan) until the very end' he continued." He remembered his brother as "an incredibly gifted musician" who "knew how to write a f-ing riff," adding that he "had a front row seat to all of his songwriting, and it always had such a haunting, nostalgic and tortured beauty to it, like he was relaying so much pain through the only way he could communicate it, channeling it through a tunnel of love and letting it bleed through his guitar."

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Johnstone and his brother began playing music together as kids, per Pitchfork, frequently covering Blink-182 and Rancid. In 2018, they formed Romero with singer Alanna Oliver, bassist Justin Tawil, and rhythm guitarist Fergus Sinclair. The band released their debut studio album, Turn It On!, last year, and in late 2022, the group performed to sold out crowds in the UK, Germany, and Netherlands as part of their first European tour. However, in February 2023, the band announced they would be taking "a break from live shows" due to "ongoing health issues." The band did not mention Johnstone's cancer battle at the time.

"Please continue to celebrate his life by listening to his amazing songwriting and guitar in Romero, Summer Blood, and his few beautiful solo recordings as Boredwalk," Dave continued in his message. "Let us remember him as the strong, loyal, expressive and unique cowboy he was. In his memory, live with authenticity, justice, honesty and kindness, look out for your friends and family, listen to real music and relish the times with good company and plenty of liquor."

Jonhstone is survived by his wife Megan, his family, his close friends, "and all those who had their minds blown by a live performance, and by his recorded music." A memorial for the guitarist was held on Oct. 27 at The Mission to Seafarers Victoria.