Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Rebecca Blacks’ sophomore album. After initially being slated for a Jan. 24 release, the upcoming seven-track album Salvation has been pushed back to Feb. 27, the singer announced earlier this month, citing the devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires for the postponement.

“Due to the ongoing devastation caused by the la wildfires, I have postponed the release of my next project ‘Salvation’ tο 2.27.25,” Black shared in a statement uploaded to Instagram on Jan. 15. “LA is the city I have called home for the last 10 years. My heart is heavy for and remains with those impacted during this deeply traumatic time, including so many I have known as friends and collaborators throughout my life here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer, who rose to stardom in 2011 after the music video for her debut single “Friday” went viral, added in the caption that while she is “bursting at the seams to give you this music, i am deeply focused on how to best divide my time and resources in helping my city – and those i love who have lost it all – heal in this critical moment.” She said “the bravery of our city’s first responders working to save the livelihoods of these historical neighborhoods is an unmistakable blessing.”

Black also encouraged her followers to “join my efforts in supporting those impacted” by the fires and shared a link with various ways others can help.

Serving as a follow-up to her 2023 debut album Let Her Burn, Black first announced Salvation back in early December. The album is set to feature a total of seven songs, including the already released singles “TRUST!” and “Sugar Water Cyanide,” the latter of which Black described as “like if my drug of choice were a person.”

“This is one of those songs that feels as though it’s been inside of me my whole life and was waiting for the right day and time to be ready for it to pour out,” she continued, per Ones to Watch. “I wanted to make THAT song you could only really hear on 100% volume in your car or busting through the bass in the club.”

The tracklist also includes “American Doll,” “Tears In My Pocket,” “Do You Even Think About Me?,” and “Twist The Knife.”

Black is set to kick off a tour supporting the album this spring with support from Blue Hawaii. The Salvation Tour is set to begin with a performance in Seattle on March 4 and will see Black travel to Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, London Dublin, Toronto, and more before wrapping with a show in Saint Paul on April 5. The tour is still set to proceed as scheduled, despite the album’s delayed released.