Pop Singer Reveals Painful Bruise After Falling off Stage

Westlife's Nicky Byrne is on the mend after a terrifying on-stage incident left him with a few painful injuries. The Irish pop singer, songwriter, and radio and television presenter was performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, Nov. 19 when he accidentally fell off stage, leaving him with a massive bruise on his side.

The incident occurred as the band continued on their Wild Dreams Tour in promotion of their latest album. Things kicked off flawlessly as Byrne joined bandmates Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, and Kian Egan on stage. However, things took a turn for the worse and he crowd was left speechless after Byrne, in the middle of the performance, suddenly fell off the stage, prompting the show to pause and medics to gather on the scene. As concern grew over Byrne's condition, the singer took to Instagram a day later to show off his injuries, revealing that the tumble happened due to him not realizing the mechanical stairs opened behind him.

"Hey All, Thank you for all your well wishes! So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn't realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me," he shared. "A crazy moment which could have been a lot worse but I'm completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok! I'll see y'all back up there tonight. The show must go on. Thanks for all your well wishes. [Really Flying Without Wings]. Love Nicky."

Byrne also posted a close-up on his injuries, revealing that he suffered some pretty serious scrapes and bruises to his side in the fall. He assured fans that he was "checked by the wonderful medics at the hydro – see you all again tonight Scotland." The incident prompted plenty of well-wishes, with one person commenting, "Seen this happen last night. Thank god you're ok." Somebody else wrote, "Bloody hell Nicky, that looks painful! What a soldier!"

Unfortunately, Byrne's fall marked just the latest medical emergency for the band. On Nov. 26, Feehily announced that he would not be able to join the band for their show in Newcastle that night. Feehily explained that he "felt really feverish" during their show in Manchester and then felt "a whole lot worse" the following morning and was told by his doctor that "there's no way in the world I should do the show tonight." Amid Feehily's absence, his fellow bandmates held up a sign during the show reading "Mark" with three hearts.