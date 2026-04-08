‘Big Time Rush’ Star Returning to TV

A Big Time Rush star is coming back to television.

Deadline reports that James Maslow will be headlining and executive producing unscripted adventure series Unbound.

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From TSMA Studios, the YouTube series will follow the singer and actor as he travels the world, “teaming with experts, celebrities, athletes and creators to take on ‘high-intensity, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.’” Season 1 filmed in Los Angeles, Nashville, Miami, and Hawaii, and features guests such as Jane the Virgin’s Jaime Camil, personal trainer and bodybuilder Mike O’Hearn, firearms training company Taran Tactical, racecar driver Ryan Phinny, and digital creator Alvaro Nunez.

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 8: James Maslow of the band Big Time Rush performs at Xcel Energy Center on August 8, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Activities include racecar driving, tactical training, and exploring the Everglades, among many more. And there will be plenty more activities to come. Season 2 is already being planned, with the idea to take it internationally, with episodes set across Asia, including Japan and South Korea. Season 2 of Unbound will then dive into “high-energy pop culture to deeply rooted traditions and cross-cultural discovery.” Season 3 is also in development and is aimed to take place in Israel, where Maslow, who is Jewish, will train with and spotlight competitors at the Maccabiah Games, “exploring the intersection of identity, culture, and sport.”

“When I started in this industry, television was the gold standard,” Maslow said in a statement. “Today, I believe YouTube holds that place – a platform where anyone can bring their imagination to life. After 20 years of nonstop work, Unbound has let me turn long-neglected hobbies and adventures into something meaningful. It’s been my excuse to have fun again. This year I’ve reconnected with old friends, lived more life, and helped create something special. And maybe it’s just the beginning – there are a few more shows I’d love to produce for friends next.”

(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

“Unbound comes at a time where there isn’t enough exciting, adventurous, exploration-focused content on the Internet… and it is very much needed,” added series director Ryan Walker. “James is quite literally removing the boundaries set for most of his life, and inspiring others to do the same.”

Maslow is best known for Big Time Rush, both the band and the Nickelodeon show of the same name. The series premiered in 2009 and ran for four seasons before ending in 2013. The band, also consisting of Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson, reunited in 2021 after a seven-year hiatus, releasing their first full-length album, Another Life, in 2023, a decade after their last one. BTR recently wrapped up their latest tour, In Real Life Worldwide Tour, which ran from July 2025 to March 2026.