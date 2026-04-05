Grammy Winner Says He’s in Wheelchair After Suffering Painful Injury

A three-time Grammy winner is on the mend after breaking a bone.

Peter Asher, a multi-time Producer of the Year winner, is taking it slow after breaking one of his legs, an injury that required surgery. The SiriusXM host currently in a wheelchair as he recovers.

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“Some of you may have heard that I broke my leg recently (my first ever broken bone!) and they have me in a wheelchair for a few weeks after surgery – all very boring and annoying!” Asher wrote via Instagram on March 27. “But thanks to modern medicine and some titanium replacement parts (and my extraordinarily patient wife and daughter) all will be well eventually. Last night I was very excited to be able to get back into the studio at SiriusXM LA and broadcast a live From Me to You show – joined by my old friend Jeremy Clyde (of Chad & Jeremy) from the studio in Miami. Fun – and great to be working again.”

Peter Asher performs during Peter Asher: A Musical Memoir Featuring The Hits Of Peter & Gordon at My Father’s Place on June 29, 2025 in Roslyn, New York. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)

While Asher is still able to fulfill his radio commitments, he did have to skip the Flower Power Cruise, an annual musical event he typically hosts.



“So sorry that I am missing so many friends on the ‘Flower Power’ cruise (first time I am not hosting) which leaves from Miami today without me,” Asher wrote.



However, Flower Power Cruise regulars will be excited to hear that Asher is already making plans to host the 2027 event. He was announced as part of the 2027 lineup on the event’s website.

Asher has three Grammy wins on his resumé, two Producer of the Years wins for his work with Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor and a Best Spoken Comedy Album win for producing Robin Williams’ album Live 2002.