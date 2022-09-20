Tim McGraw Falls Backward off Stage in Viral Video

Tim McGraw may be a country music icon, but even he isn't free from a few onstage mishaps. The "Humble and Kind" crooner found himself in a scary situation on Saturday when he fell backwards off the stage during his performance at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Arizona, leaving the boisterous crowd in a momentary state of worry.

The terrifying moment was captured in a now viral TikTok video that recorded McGraw's performance of his hit "I Like It, I Love It." During the performance, the singer walked to the end of the stage and kneeled down, taking a moment to show some appreciation for his guitar player as he outstretched his arms towards the musician, who was playing a solo. Things got a little scary, however, as McGraw attempted to stand back up, with the clip seeming to show the singer struggling with his balance as he stumbled before he fell backward off the stage to a shocked crowd.

Thankfully, the tumble didn't seem too serious, and McGraw managed to haphazardly catch himself on the stage and, with the help of a security guard, jump down onto the lawn and into the crowd of adoring fans. McGraw appeared unscathed by the tumble, and video even captured him greeting some fans in the crowd before eventually making his way back to the stage to finish his set. At this time, McGraw hasn't publicly commented on the fall, but his representatives assured Entertainment Tonight that the singer is completely fine and simply lost his balance.

The moment has since gone viral, generating plenty of comments from fans. A video shared to TikTok that quipped, "when Tim McGraw's bun-hugging jeans are too tight to get up. he just falls and greets the crowd," generated hundreds of comments, with one person writing, "but he's still gorgeous... we were right there when he got back up!" Another person commented that McGraw "played it off like a boss."

McGraw's fall marks just the latest onstage tumble for a singer and came on the same night that Post Malone suffered several injuries when he fell onstage during his show in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Billboard Music Award winner was walking down a ramp when stepped into square hole, which was intended to lower his guitar, that wasn't covered. Although the musician ultimately returned to the stage after being rushed away by medics, he suffered three bruised ribs in the incident.