Afroman Falls off Stage During Concert

Afroman's recent performance in New Hampshire took an unexpected turn after a mid-performance mishap left the crowd gasping in shock and his drink flying through the air. he "Crazy Rap" musician was performing at a show at Wally's in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire when he suddenly fell off the stage in the middle of his song.

The 48-year-old singer was performing his hit song "Because I Got High" when he appeared to get too close to the edge of the stage. Video obtained by TMZ showed Afroman, real name Joseph Edgar Foreman, singing and dancing with a drink in his hand. Things took a turn for the worst, though, as he sang the first verse of the song. In the video, Afroman could be seen moving towards the edge of the stage before slipping and falling into the crowd.

Following the fall, the show immediately stopped, with "Oh no," and "Afroman!" being heard from the concerned crowd. Security immediately rushed to Afroman's side, with the Daily Mail reporting that several fans and crew members then helped the singer back on stage. Thankfully, Afroman seemed mostly unharmed, even smiling and assuring fans that he was alright. The singer went on to not only finish the song, but also the rest of his set.

The mid-performance fall wasn't the only issue during the New Hampshire concert. According to TMZ, before Afroman surprised the crowd with his on-stage slip, the musician experienced some technical issues with his laptop. He was able to sort those issues out before treating the audience to an hour-long set that featured his impressive guitar licks.

Unfortunate, Afroman isn't entirely a stranger to stage falls. Back in 2020, the rapper tripped and fell during his performance at Montbleu Resort in Lake Tahoe. The singer had been in the middle of his famous song "Crazy Rap" – aka "Colt 45 and 2 Zig Zags" – when he tumbled off the stage. Similar to the most recent incident, Afroman got right back up on the stage and finished his performance. His producer, Ditch, later confirmed to TMZ that the musician was not injured in the incident, adding that Afroman's "pimp cup," which he was holding when he fell and managed to save from breaking, comes from Debbie the Glass Lady, creator of the Crunk Cup, and goes for about $3,000.