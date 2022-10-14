PnB Rock's Girlfriend Breaks Silence Over Young Rap Star's Murder

Stephanie Sibounheuang, the girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock, has spoken out for the first time since her boyfriend was shot and killed inside a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. In a lengthy Instagram post, Sibounheuang credited Rock with saving her life by throwing her under a table during the shooting. In late September, a father, son, and the father's wife were charged with the murder. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was 30.

Sibounheuang began her post by noting she is "100% not OK" and would consider taking her own life were she not a spiritual person. She believes she is only alive today because of Allen's quick actions during the shooting. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him," Sibounheuang wrote alongside a montage of home video clips featuring Allen and their children.

She went on to say that she continues seeing the horrible images of that day replaying in her head. Sibounheuang said she felt like her relationship with Allen was "finally perfect" for their family. He recently "gave himself to God" and did a "complete 360," she said. Before he died, Sibounheuang told Allen he was her soulmate.

"They say your angels come and stop by and visit you but I feel like mine is always here, it ain't no stopping by," Sibounheuang wrote. "This life we live on earth is just temporary before we get to heaven or hell. Where we will spend eternity. Only thing matters in this short life is LOVE anything else is irrelevant...you can't take NONE OF THIS STUFF with you. The devil is running loose on earth. I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids."

At the end of her post, Sibounheuang shared a prayer, as well as words of advice for her followers. "Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times. Let your power overcome evil," she wrote. "Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable."

Allen was robbed and fatally shot a Roscoe's restaurant in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12. Weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department charged Freddie Lee Trone, 40, with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery, in connection with Allen's death. His 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Trone's wife and the juvenile's stepmother, Shauntel Trone, 32, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. Trone was arrested in Las Vegas, the day after the minor and Shauntel were arrested.

Although authorities did not release further information on the shooting, sources told TMZ the son was the shooter and Trone drove the getaway car. The two were reportedly in the restaurant parking lot before Allen arrived. After the murder, the suspects allegedly burned the getaway vehicle.