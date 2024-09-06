'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Breaks Silence on Zoo Arrest, Stands by Camel Bite Claim

Amy Slaton's lawyer says she's not lying about being bitten by a camel before her recent arrest. "She was bitten by a camel at the zoo," her attorney Taylor Hughes told TMZ in a statement, adding that the 1000-lb Sisters star appreciates the "love and support" from fans.

The reality star and mother of two was arrested at a zoo in Tennessee on Sept.2 and charged with drug possession and child endangerment. The 36-year-old was taken into police custody after receiving treatment for the alleged camel bite in a hospital emergency room, Us Weekly reports.

"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence," a Facebook statement from the Crockett County Sheriff's Department stated at the time of her arrest. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law."

Per police records, officers responded to an emergency call about a zoogoer being bit by a camel. Upon arrival, police were "immediately overtaken by suspicious odors" coming from the Slaton's car.

Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was also arrested on Monday, were released on Tuesday, Sept. 3, after posting bond. Police believed the two had mushrooms and marijuana in their possession at the time of their arrest.

Slaton's two sons, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman, had been present during the arrest and were subsequently released into the custody of another family member. An investigation with the Department of Children and Family Services is ongoing and there are no current updates about long-term custody.