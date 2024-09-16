R&B Star Jacquees Engaged to Deion Sanders' Daughter Deiondra

NFL legend Deion Sanders is about to be a grandfather and have a new son-in-law. His eldest daughter, Deiondra and singer/rapper Jacquees got engaged during their baby shower over the summer. The couple are expecting their first child together. They've been dating since 2023 and announced they were expecting this Spring. Despite the shock that he'll be a grandfather, it appears the NFL great is excited and approves of all that's taken place, but he's also cautious.

"I haven't digested that whole thing yet," the told PEOPLE in April of becoming a first-time grandfather with Deiondra's baby on the way. "I'm proud of my baby that she's at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life. I'm happy about that, but I want to make sure she's straight emotionally and psychologically as well."

The happy couple shared the news of the engagement on Instagram, with shots of the moment Jacquees popped the question, and close up shots of Deiondra's engagement ring.

"I am so ecstatic. I was not expecting this at all. I don't even gotta say much cause we both know what's up. 🤞🏾," she wrote on Instagram. "I know this took a lot of courage, honesty, letting go of fear, epic nerve and self assurance. I am so proud of you and I will be here every step of the way to help you become the man God intended you to be💕"

Jacquees, real name Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, shared a touching love letter to his future bride. "I always wanted to be the man of a woman's dreams the way that you see me. I know I can be. I know I am," he wrote in the four-slide letter, adding, "Our baby boy is going to be so blessed babe! I want you to know you can count on me and count on me forever," he concluded the letter. "I will always try my best to be the best for you and my family at all times... I wanna seal the deal will you marry me Deiondra Sanders?"