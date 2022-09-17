PNB Rock Dead: Family Finally Granted Release of Body Amid Tensions

As PnB Rock's fans, family, and friends mourn his death, his loved ones simply want to lay the late rapper to rest. The Philadelphia-born star was gunned down inside of a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Central LA on Sept. 12 and died of his injuries. As authorities try and piece together what happened with clues from his own social media posts, his family are trying to prepare for his funeral and burial. But they say LA Officials are making it difficult and won't release his body in time for them to have a traditional Muslim burial.

TMZ reports that the rapper's mother wanted her son's body right away because of their religion, but the medical examiner wouldn't release his body because his death is part of a larger homicide investigation as authorities say he was targeted for a robbery due to his Instagram posts. PnB's brother, PnB Meen, recently echoed similar sentiments about the delay in his body being sent back to his hometown. He says the family was having issues with the M.E. -- making him question how and when PnB's Janazah would take place. Traditionally, a Janazah is held three days after a person of Muslim faith dies. It's been nearly a week since his death.

The rapper's mom flew from Philadelphia to LA after being notified her son had been shot and killed Monday. She reportedly went straight to the medical examiner's office to ID his body and try to get it released, but had no luck. "The state of Los Angeles claiming they got some type of law, goin' against ours as Muslims," his brother shared in a post.

No arrests have been made as of yet. However, robberies and home invasions of high-profile figures have increased across major cities in America, most notably LA and Atlanta.