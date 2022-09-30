PnB Rock Murder: Family Officially Charged in Death of Rapper

A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Rock, born Rakim Allen, was shot and killed at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 12 in LA. Investigators initially believed he was targeted by both he and his girlfriend sharing their location on social media as they dined. They'd previously shared their location on the days leading up to the fatal shooting while in LA. Police also looked into whether or not the late rapper's beef across LA, Atlanta, and Philly played a part in it.

The teen made his first court appearance Thursday at the Compton Juvenile Court. He is scheduled to return for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 19 for a pretrial hearing. Freddie Lee was booked in Las Vegas and is awaiting extradition to LA. investigators say the father and so duo were already parked at the restaurants when PnB and his girlfriend drove into the parking lot. The teen is said to have entered and shot the rapper before removing jewelry from his body. The video aftermath of the shooting was shared on social media.

"The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "The accused individuals' alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen's talents."