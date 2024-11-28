Playboi Carti Cancels 2 Major Performances at Last Minute

Playboi Carti canceled two major performances. The rapper, 29, pulled out of Wireless Festival Middle East on Nov. 23 and Rolling Loud Thailand on Nov. 24, according to The Needle Drop. The reasoning for the cancellations is unknown, but both festivals released statements following the announcement.

“We regret to inform you that Playboi Carti has made the unfortunate and last-minute decision to cancel his performance at Wireless Festival Middle East, as we have worked tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable event,” the festival shared on Instagram. They went on to share that the lineup of artists still included 21 Savage, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, with attendees being refunded 30% of their ticket price.

However, Rolling Loud Thailand shared on their Instagram that Carti was unable to perform “due to travel issues,” which could explain the sudden and last-minute cancellations. Travel issues have caused problems for even celebrities before, especially going international, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that was the case. Fans were disappointed, but considering both festivals had pretty great lineups, there were some great alternatives.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a first-time thing with the Atlanta rapper. His Antagonist tour for North America and Europe was delayed and rescheduled throughout 2023 and was indefinitely postponed earlier this year. What’s even worse is that only days before the start of the European leg, the tour was canceled with no new dates announced. According to Playboi Carti’s website, he has just one more concert before the end of the year with no other dates planned. He is set to appear at Rolling Loud Miami on Dec. 15.

Since these are festival dates, there isn’t really anything that can be done in regards to rescheduling, and it might still be a bit too early to hope that he’d be performing at Wireless Festival Middle East and Rolling Loud Thailand next year, but there’s always a possibility. Carti released his latest studio album, Am Music, in September and is continuing to promote the album. So perhaps he’ll be able to go on tour in support of the album in the future, but nothing has been announced as of yet. Fans will just have to remain patient, especially those overseas, and hope that they will be able to catch Carti in the near future.