Playboi Carti Arrested on Felony Assault Charges After Alleged Incident With Pregnant Girlfriend

Playboy Carti was arrested in Georgia for an alleged incident with his pregnant girlfriend in December 2022. The rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and made it difficult for her to breathe. The woman was in a two-year relationship with Carter, 26, and was 14 months pregnant at the time of the alleged incident.

The woman told police Carter grabbed her by the throat and pushed her on Dec. 20, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ on Tuesday. Carter allegedly held the woman's throat until she could barely breathe, she told police. The alleged victim told police she thought she would die. The woman told officers she was dating Carter for two years and moved in with him in July 2022.

The alleged incident started when the woman wanted to have a conversation with Carer about the baby and a paternity test. This led to an argument that escalated quickly, the woman said. A witness tried to break up the fight, which helped her escape Carter, she told police. As she ran to the car, Carter allegedly followed and attacked her again.

Carter tried to pull the alleged victim out of the car, she told police. He put his hand on her mouth as she tried to use her car's SOS feature to call the police, according to the affidavit. When the police arrived, they allegedly saw visible injuries to the woman's neck, chest, and back.

Carter was charged with felony aggravated assault and hindering a person from making an emergency telephone call, and released on a $100,000 bond, reports Channel 2 Action News. His attorney, Brian Steel, said Carter denied the allegations. "Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation," Steel said.

Carter is from the Atlanta area and is known for his hit singles "Magnolia" and "Woke Up Like This." His second album, Whole Lotta Red (2020), topped the Billboard 200 album chart. Last year, he earned a Grammy nomination as a featured artist on Kanye West's Donda, which was up for Album of the Year. Carter was featured on the tracks "Off the Grind" and "Junya pt 2."

The rapper dated Iggy Azalea between 2018 and 2020. They split five months after Azalea gave birth to their son, Onyx. In a series of tweets in December 2020, Azalea claimed Carter refused to sign Onyx's birth certificate.