Pink Opens up About Her Reaction to Christina Aguilera’s Performance on the AMAs

While she was getting ready for a gravity-defying stunt, Pink responded to the already-viral photo of her reaction to Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute at the American Music Awards. She told the “negative Nancys” of the world to start sharing the image of her in tears.

“Pink and [Aguilera] deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other’s amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing,” one fan wrote.

Pink then quoted that, adding, “Yes. THIS. Christina f—ng killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.”

At the start of Aguilera’s tribute to Houston and the soundtrack to The Bodyguard, Pink looked uncomfortable as Aguilera sang “I Will Always Love You.” The reaction went viral instantly on Twitter.

Aguilera and Pink have a history together, as the two started a feud in 2001 when they recorded “Lady Marmalade” together. They reportedly fought over who got to sing the high notes, but Pink put all that behind her in October.

“She’s so talented. And deep down I’ve had bad days too,” Pink said on Watch What Happens Live. “She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. … I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”