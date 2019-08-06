Pink Tour Plane Makes Crash Landing in Denmark

Passengers aboard Pink‘s tour plane are lucky to be safe and sound after the aircraft burst into flames following a crash landing in Denmark Monday night, reports CBS News. The aircraft, which was carrying Pink’s tour crew and manager, but not the pop star, had touched down in Denmark while on the way to Horsens for the singer’s Beautiful Trauma tour when the incident occurred.

“P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK,” Pink’s promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly told Norwegian newspaper VG, according to local reports.

East Jutland police told outlets that there were 10 people on the plane — four U.S. citizens, two Australian citizens and one British citizen. No one on board was injured.

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour has been a special one for the “What About Us” singer, who explained of the tour’s title to NPR, “I think life is really traumatic, and it feels — even though it makes me sound like my parents to say this — like it’s getting more so.”

“But I also think that there’s really beautiful people in the world, and there’s more good than bad, and there’s love to be made and joy to be had,” she continued. “I try to hold on to the beautiful part. But, you know, my dad always says something to me: ‘I wish you enough.” And what he means by that is, I wish you enough rain to be able to enjoy the sunshine. And I wish you enough hard times to be able to enjoy the easy bits. And that’s beautiful trauma to me.’”

