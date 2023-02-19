Pink Shades Christina Aguilera in Look Back at 'Lady Marmalade' Video

Pink has been open about past issues with fellow vocal powerhouse, Christina Aguilera. But when their voices blend together, it's musical gold. Case in point: Their collaboration of "Lady Marmalade" alongside singer Mya and rapper Lil Kim. Released in 2001 as the lead single from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack, the song was a remake of the Patti LaBelle-led group LaBelle's 1974 version. It was produced by Missy Elliott, and spent five weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The accompanying music video features all four performers in lingerie in a cabaret-style setting to resemble the Moulin Rouge night club from it's heyday. Elliott is also featured. The visual took home the MTV Video Music Awards for "Best Video of the Year" and "Best Video from a Film," as well as the 2002 Grammy Award in the category of "Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals." But Pink says shooting the video isn't a fond memory. And she ranks it last on her list of favorites from her catalogue.

While reminiscing with BuzzFeed UK, she recalled: "It wasn't very fun to make. I'm all about fun and it was like, a lot of fuss, and there were some personalities...Kim and Mýa were nice." She added: "I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the makeup. It was just...There was some annoying things happening that day."

Pink has spoken their issues before. In a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special, Pink said that things between them got off to a rough start even before the video shoot. Their recording session wasn't even good.

"[Record executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,'" she explained. "I stood up, and I said, 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f--king meeting's about.'" The two have since put their beef to rest.