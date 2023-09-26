Pink Kicks Out Protesting Concertgoer Mid-Show

Pink shut down a protestor condemning circumcision during a San Antonio concert Monday. The Grammy winner paused her acoustic performance during her Summer Carnival Tour stop when a man in the crowd caused a scene by holding up a message on his phone reading, "circumcision: cruel and harmful." Pink addressed the ruckus when the man took his protest to right in front of the stage, asking him in an exchange captured by fans, "Oh, you're making a whole point right now, aren't you? Do you feel good about yourself?"

"You spent all this money to come here and do that? I'm gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that type of money," the "So What" artist continued, telling the person to "get that s- out of here." The protestor didn't have much fan support either, as the video showcases the widely negative response to the disruption. "He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision," said Pink as the man turned toward the crowd before security guards escorted him from the venue. "I feel bad," she added. "I feel bad that he wasted his time tonight."

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer has found herself at the center of the circumcision debate in the past. In 2019, Pink called out "f-king disgusting" comments that people left on an Instagram post that showed her now-6-year-old son Jameson, who was 2 at the time, not wearing a diaper near a pool. "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?" she wrote at the time. "As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper."

Added Pink, who also shares 12-year-old daughter Willow with husband Carey Hart, "I deleted it because you're all f---ing disgusting. And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people's lives." She continued, "There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh."