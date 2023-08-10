Pink Fan Goes Into Labor at Her Concert and Names Baby After Her

Pink's youngest fan had an eventful start to life! A fan of the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer went into labor during one of the Summer Carnival Tour's stops at Boston's Fenway Park on July 31, and she named her little boy with a special nod to the artist. Angela Mercer of Albany, New York, traveled to Boston with her family at 31 weeks pregnant to attend Pink's concert but began feeling strong contractions shortly after arriving, according to the city's Brigham and Women's Hospital.

After calling her doctor, Mercer was urged to make her way to the hospital immediately, and she walked about a mile to find medical help. "With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital. She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women's was to walk – and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham's NICU," the hospital's statement continued.

Mercer even gave her son a name inspired by Pink's family – Aycen Hart. Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, shares husband Carey Hart's last name legally, and the couple's two kids are named Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart. The new mom joked to CBS Boston that she was looking forward to "reschedule" on Pink's next tour. Aycen has since been moved closer to home in an Albany NICU, where his mom revealed he was doing well. "The doctors don't have any major concerns," she shared. "It's amazing. He was so early, a lot of things could have gone wrong, so we're in a good spot and just so happy."

Pink's own kids have also been making their own appearances at the Summer Carnival Tour, as the "Try" artist previously told TODAY that her kids have been traveling with her throughout the tour – even if it means paying Willow minimum wage. "Willow has a job on tour," explained at the time. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state." The mother of two teased that she'll need to cover negotiating with her daughter next: "I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"