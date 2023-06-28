Pink Shocked When Fan Throws Mother's Ashes at Her Mid-Concert

Pink wasn't quite sure how to handle a fan's unusual offering of their mother's ashes during her weekend concert in London. The "So What" singer, 43, was performing her song "Just Like a Pill" at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park Sunday when one concertgoer tossed a small bag filled with gray ashes at her feet.

In a social media video capturing the moment, Pink can be seen picking up the bag while sporting a confused expression before asking the crowd member, "Is this your mom?" In response to what appeared to be an affirmative answer, the Grammy winner slowly put the bag back down onto the stage before saying apprehensively, "I don't know how I feel about this."

Pink had a less disturbing gift offered up to her while singing her hit song "F-in' Perfect" during another of her performances at BST Hyde Park. The artist was pleasantly surprised to receive a massive wheel of brie cheese from a fan, an interaction that was captured yet again on TikTok. "Thank you," said Pink, who reached out to accept the cheese. "I love you."

The "Raise Your Glass" artist's eventful weekend also featured an opening performance by Gwen Stefani, whom Pink shouted out in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier after the act. "I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You're the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," Pink wrote alongside a photo backstage.

"Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover," she wrote, making it clear that their friendship far exceeds on-stage partnership. "I'm gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you." Stefani, 53, responded affectionately in the comments, "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend," adding, "U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."

Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour continues its European leg through July 16. From there, Pink will head to North America, where she'll perform a number of shows from July 28 through Oct. 9 before embarking on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19. Finally, the artist will complete her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour in Australia and New Zealand early next year.