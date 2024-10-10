Piers Morgan Apologizes After His Guest Made ‘Totally False’ Claims About Jay-Z and Beyonce

Piers Morgan issued a public apology to powerhouse couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé after singer Jaguar Wright appeared on his show Uncensored to discuss the Sean “Diddy” Combs arrest and indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering. During her appearance, she called Diddy and Jay-Z “monsters” and alleged that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have hundreds of victims and are guilty of similar crimes.

Jay-Z and Beyonce reportedly sent a letter threatening legal action if the claims weren’t retracted by Morgan and demanded an apology. The former CNN anchor caved in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have,” Morgan said on-air. “Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

He added: “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear. That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

Wright collaborated with Jay-Z on his hit single, “Song Cry.” It’s unclear what led to the demise of their professional relationship, but she’s done press for the past few years giving her take on the reckoning in the industry and has accused several big names of being predators. Some say she suffers from mental illness and brush off her claims.