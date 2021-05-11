✖

Phish fans just received some epic concert news, as the iconic rock band is going to be playing a lot more 2021 shows than previously announced. The band has revealed a slew of new concert dates, along with the ones that were rescheduled from 2020, which has to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "At long last, through this unusual and ever-changing landscape, we are excited to announce a combined Summer + Fall 2021 tour. Thanks for your patience!" the band exclaimed in a new statement.

The band explained that the summer tour "will begin in Arkansas on July 28," and run through Sept. 5. Then the fall tour will begin in Sacramento, California on Oct. 15 and come to a close in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 31, Halloween night. "Many of the 2021 dates that were rescheduled from 2020 will play on their currently scheduled dates. For most of the shows that are not newly announced, a limited quantity of tickets are available now via Phish Tickets as a real-time sale (while supplies last), as well as at public outlets such as Ticketmaster." Phish then went on to clarify some other city-specific concert changes, which fans can read about here.

Fall Tour 2021

10/15 Sacramento, CA

10/16 - 10/17 San Francisco, CA

10/19 - 10/20 Eugene, OR

10/22 Phoenix, AZ

10/23 Chula Vista, CA

10/24 Inglewood, CA

10/26 Santa Barbara, CA

10/28 - 10/31 Las Vegas, NV — Phish (@phish) May 11, 2021

Phish was originally founded in 1983 by guitarists Trey Anastasio and Jeff Holdsworth, bassist Mike Gordon, and drummer Jon Fishman. To date, the band has released 15 studio albums and 17 live albums, as well as numerous live collections available on physical media and some only available to download through the band's website. At least two of the bands' projects have been certified platinum by the RIAA, and many more have been certified Gold.

In a January interview with Pollstar, Anastasio addressed the notion that the band would record some live shows during quarantine, insisting that he had a firm belief they would be real "live-live" concerts. "There were conversations at the beginning, based on the COVID limitations," he said. "For safety purposes and for ease of transmission, and the ability to edit, I was told it would be a little easier for us to model it after Fallon or something: you record at 11 o’clock in the morning, and then people can fix it and then stream it."

The frontman explained, "I didn’t like that idea. I wanted it to be live-live." It seems now fans will get that opportunity, when Phish sets out on their Summer-Fall tour later this year.