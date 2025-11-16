Pentatonix Christmas Concert Faces Big Delay

Pentatonix’s latest Christmas tour hit a bit of a snag.

The Grammy-winning a capella group’s concert in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Thursday had to be delayed due to a power outage.

According to KOTA Territory News in Rapid City, there were reports of power outages across the Black Hills, areas of northeast Wyoming, and parts of Montana beginning around noon. Pentatonix reposted a message on Facebook from The Monument, where the show took place, around 5 p.m. local time, saying that they were waiting for the power to fully return to the building so the show could go on, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. for a 9 p.m. start time. And as they say, the show must go on, and on it did.

Pentatonix did end up performing later than expected, and they even documented the whole day. The group shared a video to their TikTok page of the day they had as everyone waited around and hoped that it wouldn’t get canceled. By 5:45 p.m., they got the good news that the concert was on. Kirstin Maldonado told the camera she was surprised to see that there were still so many people despite it being so late, as it was midnight by the time the concert wrapped up. Not even a power outage could stop the spirit of Christmas.

The a cappella group, currently consisting of Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, is on their Christmas in the City Tour, which kicked off in West Valley City, Utah on Nov. 8. Fans were in for a surprise when Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold made an appearance, reuniting with her Season 34 partner Hoying after the two were eliminated during Wicked Night in October. They filmed a TikTok together on stage to the song “Like Jennie,” which they did for TikTok Night.

Assuming there are no more delays or cancellations, the Christmas in the City Tour will continue through December across the U.S., ending in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 22. If anyone can get a bunch of people in the holiday mood after a power outage, it will be Pentatonix and their massive discography of Christmas music. Their latest Christmas album, Christmas in the City, released on Oct. 24 with 16 songs and a JoJo feature.