Pentatonix just performed “The Star Spangled Banner” before the NFL game that’s airing on Netflix right now (Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans). Reactions on X seem to be overwhelmingly positive.

There was high praise for the group’s five members (Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee). See some of the reactions to the performance below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Official petition to have Pentatonix sing the national anthem before every big game. Amazing.” (source)

“That national anthem rendition by Pentatonix was [fire emoji]” (source)

“How does Pentatonix keep getting better [crying emoji, heart emoji] what a rendition” (source)

“Don’t know who the Pentatonix are but that was BEAUTIFUL.” (source)

“Pentatonix can never go wrong. Beautiful rendition of the star spangled banner” (source)

“Loved the National Anthem sung by the Pentatonix. A notoriously hard tune to embellish upon. They knocked it out. Let’s go!!!” (source)

“I also want to go on record and say that the Pentatonix doing the national anthem was absolutely elite and I hope they do more in the future” (source)

You can replay the performance through the rest of the day via Netflix or on the NFL’s YouTube and X accounts.

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games

Promotional graphic for Netflix’s 2024 NFL games (Credit: Netflix)

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers has already aired, but it is available to rewatch throughout the day. Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans is on now. Beyoncé’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.