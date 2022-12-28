Paris Hilton Teases 'Secret' That Will 'Break the Internet'

Paris Hilton plans to end the year with a bang. A big surprise is coming soon, the socialite teased on TikTok. "Me when I have a secret that's going to break the internet on 12/30," reads the text over a clip of her strutting purposefully down a driveway filled with colorful luxury vehicles, including an iridescent BMW, to a pink Bentley, before getting inside the car. Paris captioned the video, "Something's coming ThatsHot," followed by a winky face and flame emojis. In the comments, fans speculate about what it could be, with some thinking it could be The Simple Life reboot, new music, or a collaboration with Britney Spears. As of late, Paris' focus has been DJing at events. When it comes to music and singing, it's been a while since she released her only studio album in 2006.

Meanwhile, some rumors are leaning toward another potential TV project for the former reality star, this time as a cast member on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite Kathy Hilton's role in the series remaining unclear, the 41-year-old socialite could be teasing a possible involvement with the show through her TikTok post, as a Twitter "insider" claims she'll be "finishing what her mother started" as a "friend" in seasons 11 and 12. "As RHOBH [season 13] casting is being [finalized], Paris Hilton has reportedly snagged a diamond. Insiders say she is 'coming to finish what her mom started,'" the source claimed on Dec. 27. "This comes after [Paris] teased an announcement on 12/30 that will 'break the internet.'" Kathy issued an ultimatum to Bravo months ago, declaring in a conversation with TMZ that she wouldn't return if Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna were brought back. However, she appears to have reversed her stance since.

Following Rinna's statement to Entertainment Tonight that she and Kathy had a "lovely chat" and that things were "all good," Kathy responded to a question about returning to filming in the upcoming season with her castmate, who she described as "easygoing. "I don't know. I don't think anybody knows if they're going back," she explained to ET. "I'm not here to get ahead of myself. Let's see if they want me." Radar Online reported recently that Lisa and Erika would be joined on season thirteen by Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, as well as that Kathy was being "wishy-washy" about returning. The outlet also wrote that Diana Jenkins wouldn't be back as Crystal Kung-Minkoff's fate is uncertain. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to begin filming in early 2023.